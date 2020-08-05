HSBC Suit Shows Challenge Of Designing Tax Relief Laws

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The media got a little excited recently over several big names suing HSBC UK Bank PLLC over the "failed" Ingenious Media and Eclipse Partnerships tax schemes, which have left the bank in a rather unusual and potentially embarrassing financial position. Normally when a tax avoidance scheme collapses, the user has to pay the tax they tried to save and potential interest — unless the user had already paid the money to HM Revenue & Customs, or, in the old days, bought a certificate of tax deposit. In effect: no harm, no foul. However, for former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, who was named...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS