Claire's Settles With Shipping Giant Over Lost Accessories

Law360, London (August 11, 2020, 3:34 PM BST) -- Teen jewelry retailer Claire's Stores and its insurer have settled a $615,000 lawsuit with A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S after the shipping giant allegedly lost and damaged thousands of cartons of fashion accessories at sea. Judge Richard Jacobs put High Court proceedings brought by Claire's Stores Inc. on hold after the retailer and A.P. Moller-Maersk reached a settlement, according to a Aug. 4 consent order. The terms of the settlement agreement, which the parties agreed to on July 29, were not stated in the filing. Claire's Stores Inc, Claire's European Distribution Ltd., AGCS Marine Insurance Co. and Logiport Ltd. brought the case against...

