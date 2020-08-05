New EEOC Guidance Tackles Opioid Users' Workplace Rights

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT) -- People who use opioids lawfully or have recovered from addiction are protected from workplace bias under the Americans with Disabilities Act, even though illegal use of those drugs still falls outside the law's bounds, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. In a pair of new guidance documents, the federal anti-discrimination watchdog tackled numerous questions and issues about how opioid use — both legal and otherwise — lines up with the ADA and employers' obligation to provide reasonable accommodations to workers who have qualifying disabilities. While the EEOC said in one guidance that illegal use of drugs like oxycodone or...

