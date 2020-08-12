Aircraft Leasers Hit Back In £18M Loan Fight With Fund

Law360, London (August 12, 2020, 2:14 PM BST) -- The husband-and-wife owners of an aircraft leasing company have accused their financiers of omitting vital information and payment records in an £18 million ($23.5 million) High Court lawsuit over loan agreements. Raymond Eyre and Diana Denholm-Young admit that an "event of default" linked to a £25 million loan occurred in April but argue that Proventus Capital Partners knew about it and drafted a new restructuring plan for the payments, according to their defense filing, dated Aug. 4. The finance company should be barred from bringing a breach of contract claim because it accepted the restructuring deed , the defense says. Proventus, which...

