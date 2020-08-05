Insurer Needn't Pay Food Co.'s Costs To Stay Open

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge ruled Wednesday that Steadfast Insurance Co. does not need to reimburse policyholder Ken's Foods for costs the salad dressing maker incurred to stay in operation while cleaning up a wastewater spill. U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin granted partial summary judgment to Steadfast in the suit launched by Ken's Foods Inc., saying Ken's hasn't shown any legal precedent for claiming that Massachusetts common law entitles it to payments that its insurance policy does not. Noting that Steadfast has already paid out about $882,000 on the policy relating to the cleanup and that there were other expenses that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS