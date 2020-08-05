Biden Win Could Spur Flurry Of Corp. Sales And Recognitions

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Tax proposals outlined by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden could provide incentives for companies with built-in gains to unload assets before the year ends, while others seek to acquire assets while they can be fully depreciated. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has laid out several tax proposals, including raising the corporate tax rate to 28% and doubling the TCJA's global intangible low-taxed income rate. (AP) If Biden and the Democrats manage to win the White House and both chambers of Congress in November, companies would likely seek to secure the most favorable tax treatment available before the new administration could restructure...

