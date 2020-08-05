Tech Co. Insists Dropbox Infringes Synchronization Patents

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. urged a Federal Circuit panel Wednesday to reverse a California federal judge's decision finding Dropbox Inc. did not infringe two patents covering software or hardware that synchronizes data and that one of the patents was invalid as indefinite, insisting the district judge misapplied his own claim construction. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. granted summary judgment in June 2019, concluding that San Francisco-based Dropbox did not infringe the system claims of U.S. Patent Nos. 6,671,757 and 7,587,446 because the cloud company neither makes, uses or sells the entire claimed system covered by the patents. The judge also...

