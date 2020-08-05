Ex-Reed Smith Atty Says Firm Canned Him After Concussion

Law360, New York (August 5, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A former Reed Smith lawyer sued the BigLaw firm and two of its partners Wednesday in Manhattan federal court for unlawful termination and retaliation, claiming he was driven out after suffering from a debilitating concussion. Former Reed Smith lawyer Aaron Chase says he was unlawfully terminated after suffering a concussion while on vacation in September. (Annie Pancak | Law360) Plaintiff Aaron Chase, a veteran of White & Case LLP who also worked on high-profile cases for the New York State Attorney General's Office prior to joining the 1,200-lawyer Reed Smith LLP in 2017, filed claims for punitive damages and for compensation...

