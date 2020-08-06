NortonLifeLock Investor Sues Over Lack Of Board Diversity

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The board of directors of cybersecurity company NortonLifeLock Inc. failed to uphold its stated commitment to diversity and inclusion and breaching its fiduciary duties, a shareholder claimed in a derivative action filed in California federal court Wednesday. EllieMaria Toronto ESA, an education savings account, claims that NortonLifeLock's top brass made misleading public statements in financial filings and elsewhere that the company was making progress in increasing its diversity when it was in fact aware of discriminatory practices preventing minorities from taking on leadership roles or being appointed to the board. "NortonLifeLock, led by its board, has consistently refused to appoint Black...

