Unsecured Creditors Blast Permian Tank's 'One-Sided' Ch. 11

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors of Texas-based oil and gas storage tank maker Permian Tank & Manufacturing Inc. blasted the company's Chapter 11 on Wednesday, saying it is set up for the "exclusive" benefit of a creditor that has maneuvered itself into a position of controlling the bankruptcy. In an objection filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath, the official committee of unsecured creditors in Permian's Chapter 11 asserted that New Mountain Finance Corp. has "exercised disproportionate control over the debtors" to position itself as post-petition lender and stalking horse bidder. "This is a case about an insider, New Mountain Finance Corporation, that...

