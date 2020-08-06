FERC Commissioner To Step Down Next Month

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT) -- Federal Energy Regulatory Commissioner Bernard McNamee said he will officially step down Sept. 4, which could leave the agency with the minimum number of commissioners needed for a quorum if President Donald Trump's recent nominations don't get confirmed. Wednesday's announcement comes less than two weeks after Trump nominated Virginia State Corporation Commission Chair Mark C. Christie to fill McNamee's seat and clean energy expert Allison Clements to fill a vacant Democratic commissioner seat. "After I leave, I will take some time off and search for a job," McNamee said in a statement Wednesday. "I will have more to say before I...

