Calif. County Can't Use Zoning To Seize Pot Plants, Court Says

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A medical marijuana dispensary in Santa Cruz County, California, will get a second chance in its fight to recover more than 2,000 marijuana plants seized by local law enforcement after a state appellate court said a lower court was wrong to toss its suit. In an opinion issued Wednesday, a panel from California's Sixth Appellate District said that the county can't rely on a land-use ordinance to seize — and keep — dispensary Granny Purps' pot plants. A state can generally hang on to illegal property, but because medical marijuana is legal in California, Granny Purps' plants are not automatically contraband...

