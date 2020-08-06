Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mining Co. Will Pay Tribes Another $1.6M For River Cleanup

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Canadian mining giant Teck Resources Ltd. has agreed to shell out another $1.6 million to a confederated tribal nation to cover recent costs associated with pollutants it dumped into the Columbia River decades ago from its Canadian smelter that then leached into the Washington state environment.

The settlement agreement filed Wednesday comes just shy of four years to the day since a Washington federal judge awarded the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation more than $8.25 million from Teck under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act for costs relating to the pollution that contained arsenic, lead and mercury....

