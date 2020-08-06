Disney Says 'Pirates' Copyright Ruling Must Be Undone

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 1:28 PM EDT) -- The Walt Disney Co. is asking the full Ninth Circuit to overturn a ruling last month that revived a copyright lawsuit over "Pirates of the Caribbean," arguing it will lead to "an unnecessary quagmire of discovery." In a Wednesday filing, the Hollywood giant urged the en banc appeals court to undo the July ruling from a three-judge panel, which said that a trial judge acted too hastily when she tossed out a lawsuit claiming "Pirates" was stolen from an unproduced screenplay. Arguing it was part of a recent string of such rulings, Disney told the full court that the decision "undermines...

