Charter Sues Va. Tax Chief Over Right-Of-Way Fees

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A regional Charter unit is taking the Virginia tax commissioner to federal court over public right-of-way fees that the company claims are superseded by federal law, arguing that the levy causes double-dipping because Charter already pays franchise fees to the Old Dominion. Spectrum Southeast LLC's suit against Tax Commissioner Craig Burns aims to challenge the fee that Virginia requires for use of rights of way because according to Spectrum, the fee conflicts with and is preempted by the Federal Cable Communications Policy Act. The cable and broadband giant contends that because the right-of-way use fee is targeted to cable providers' use...

