Audi Ex-Execs Face Charges Over 'Dieselgate' In Germany

Law360, London (August 6, 2020, 5:34 PM BST) -- German prosecutors filed fraud charges on Thursday against four former Audi staff members for fraud in the latest legal development in the "dieselgate" emissions test scandal that has cost Volkswagen billions of dollars in fines. Three former board members and a retired senior employee at Audi are accused of "fraud, indirect false certification and criminal advertising," German prosecutors have said. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) The public prosecutor's office in Munich said that three former board members and a retired senior employee at the carmaker are accused of "fraud, indirect false certification and criminal advertising." They were not named in the announcement....

