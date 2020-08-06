NY AG Sues To Dissolve NRA Over Alleged Fraud

Law360, New York (August 6, 2020, 12:21 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association and remove its leaders, alleging the gun rights group had become a "breeding ground for greed, abuse and brazen illegality," while the NRA countersued in federal court. New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association. The suit also seeks restitution for allegedly misused funds by its leadership. (AP) In a sprawling 164-page state court complaint, the attorney general said she was seeking to disband the nearly 150-year-old pro-gun organization. The suit also seeks restitution of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS