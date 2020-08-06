FCA To Pay Mortgage Broker's Costs In Licensing Fight

Law360, London (August 6, 2020, 8:07 PM BST) -- A London judge has ordered the Financial Conduct Authority to pay a mortgage broker's legal costs over its "unreasonable" decision to pull the business' trading permissions for not having insurance amid a broad mortgage fraud probe. In an Aug. 5 judgment, Upper Tribunal Judge Timothy Herrington said the agency's enforcement division should have known that its long running investigation into Financial Solutions (Euro) Ltd. hindered the mortgage company from obtaining necessary professional indemnity insurance. The FCA eventually dropped its probe into FSE, only to pursue enforcement proceedings against the company over its failure to obtain insurance and its decision not to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS