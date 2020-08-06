Creditor Fights To Revive Defense In $50M Loan Dispute

Law360, London (August 6, 2020, 4:28 PM BST) -- A Russian financier's company urged a London court on Thursday to revive its fight against a $50 million lawsuit brought by a Luxembourg-based asset manager over an unpaid loan, saying its creditors have paid for its defense. A lawyer for Crownmark Ltd. has applied for more time to file disclosure and resist Athena Capital Fund's lawsuit over a 2015 loan agreement, telling High Court Judge Richard Jacobs that the company now has the money to mount a challenge. A judge at the High Court gave Crownmark, a special purpose vehicle, two weeks in May to file evidence backing its defense and counterclaim against...

