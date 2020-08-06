Rocket Shrinks Target To Raise $1.8B In Paul Weiss-Led IPO

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Rocket, which owns digital mortgage business Rocket Mortgage and other Rocket brands, started trading Thursday after a downsized initial public offering steered by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP that priced below its expected range. Rocket Cos. Inc.'s shares started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol "RKT," where they opened at $18 each. In its IPO, Detroit-headquartered Rocket priced 100 million shares at $18 apiece — less than its original plan to sell 150 million shares and below its expected price range of $20 to $22 a share. The debut raised $1.8 billion, compared...

