Russia Maintains Stay Still Needed In $50B Award Fight

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Russia on Wednesday urged a D.C. federal court to continue a pause on litigation filed by former Yukos Oil Co. shareholders to enforce a $50 billion arbitral award against the country, saying an ongoing appeal in the Netherlands merits a continued stay. The court previously issued a four-year stay on the award, court records show, which stems from arbitral findings that Russia mounted an illegal campaign against the oil company to transfer its assets. Russia sought to keep the U.S. enforcement bid on hold in June as it pursues an appeal before the Dutch Supreme Court, prompting pushback from the former...

