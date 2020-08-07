Investors Pour $55M Into Diabetes-Focused Biotech Fractyl

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Fractyl Laboratories Inc., a life sciences company focused on developing treatments for metabolic diseases including Type 2 diabetes, said Friday that it has secured $55 million in funding from a group of investors led by Taiwania Capital Management Corp. The first close of Fractyl's Series E fundraising round represents Taiwania Capital's first investment in Fractyl; other first-time investors that contributed to the round include Catalio Capital Management, CDIB Venture Capital Corp. and YJ Capital. It also included participation from existing investors like Bessemer Venture Partners, General Catalyst, Domain Associates, Mithril Capital Management, Emergent Medical Partners, True Ventures and GV, according to...

