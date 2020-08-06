Fed. Circ. Says Judiciary Misspent PACER Fees

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 10:26 AM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Thursday unanimously found the judiciary improperly spent almost $200 million in PACER system fees for unrelated court technology projects, affirming a 2018 D.C. federal district court ruling. In a 32-page opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Todd Hughes and joined by Circuit Judges Alan Lourie and Raymond Clevenger, the appeals court concluded "the district court got it just right" when it handed users of the online federal courts documents portal a partial win in April 2018. The panel said that revenue generated by the federal judiciary's Public Access to Court Records or PACER system can only be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS