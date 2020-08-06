Epic Games Hits $17.3B Value In Wilson Sonsini-Led Funding

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT) -- Epic Games, the developer behind games like Fortnite and Houseparty, said Thursday that it has completed a $1.78 billion round of funding that values the company at $17.3 billion and was guided by Wilson Sonsini. Investors in the round include Baillie Gifford, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Inc., Fidelity Management & Research Co. LLC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., and businessman David Tepper, according to a statement. Existing Epic Games investors KKR & Co. LP and Smash Ventures also participated. The $1.78 billion total includes a previously...

