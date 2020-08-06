Ex-Pierce Bainbridge Atty Sued Over Sex Assault Allegations

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A former Pierce Bainbridge paralegal has hit the firm and ex-partner Don Lewis with a defamation and discrimination lawsuit, claiming Lewis sexually assaulted her and then publicly smeared her after the alleged assault sparked a prolonged and intensely bitter legal battle between Lewis and the firm. The complaint, filed Thursday by Selina Kyle in New York federal court, provides the first full accounting from Kyle's perspective of the alleged sexual assault in 2018, which led to Lewis being fired and then set off a series of lawsuits between him and his old firm. Details about the alleged assault itself are scarce in...

