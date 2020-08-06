Fla. Judge Pans Del Monte Bid To Collect On $29M Award

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Miami-based magistrate judge said Thursday that Del Monte is asking a Florida federal court to exceed its authority by seeking an order allowing it to seize rent payments a fruit grower received in Costa Rica to satisfy an unpaid $29 million arbitration award. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis issued her findings in a report recommending that the district court reject the latest bid by Del Monte International GmbH to satisfy a 2016 judgment it won against Costa Rican grower Inversiones y Procesadora Tropical Inprotsa SA for violating terms of a contract to grow and package a certain variety of pineapple...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS