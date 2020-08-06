Facebook Fights Doc Bid As Gambia Targets Myanmar

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Facebook is asking a D.C. federal court to reject The Gambia's bid for access to deleted posts and pages by Myanmar government officials who allegedly sought to enable genocide against the Rohingya, the country's Muslim minority, saying that the request asks it to violate federal privacy law. The social media giant told the court on Tuesday that giving The Gambia access to data it preserved after removing the offending posts and pages, which were allegedly aimed at spreading hate and misinformation against the Rohingya, would force it to violate U.S. criminal law that protects global internet users against invasions of privacy...

