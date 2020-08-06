Hiscox Defeats Health Co.'s Bid For HHS Subpoena Coverage

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge has ruled Hiscox is not obligated to cover a behavioral health company's costs to respond to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services subpoena probing false billing accusations, finding the subpoena did not constitute a covered claim under the company's directors and officers policy. U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on Wednesday granted Hiscox Insurance Co. Inc.'s motion to dismiss Louisville, Kentucky-based Springstone Inc.'s suit alleging the insurer refused in bad faith to pay the "substantial costs" it incurred responding to the July 2017 subpoena from the HHS' Office of the Inspector General. The OIG's subpoena,...

