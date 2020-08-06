Mass. Pot Shop Fined For Selling Faulty Vape Cartridges

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A medical marijuana clinic, cultivator and manufacturer has agreed to pay $120,000 after Massachusetts' cannabis regulator investigated it for selling wholesale vape cartridges that failed lab testing for ethanol levels. The state's Cannabis Control Commission noted in the June enforcement order, which was ratified Thursday, that Revolutionary Clinics cooperated with the investigation and corrected the deficiencies that led to the sale of several orders of cartridges that exceeded acceptable limits of ethanol in 2018 and 2019, the agency said. The agreement also includes a four-month probationary period. In March 2019, the commission identified two wholesale transactions involving the products that failed...

