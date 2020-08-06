Green Groups Sue EPA For Sulfur Emissions Control Inaction

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups on Thursday sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in California federal court, accusing the agency of failing to crack down on states and territories that haven't crafted plans to reduce sulfur dioxide air pollution from power plants and other facilities. The suit lodged by the Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club and Center for Environmental Health claims the EPA was supposed to declare in April that Indiana, Louisiana, Puerto Rico and Guam had blown a 6-month deadline to submit plans for regions within their borders to meet National Ambient Air Quality Standards for sulfur dioxide. That declaration would start...

