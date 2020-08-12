Property Developer Settles With Bird & Bird For RBS Suit Fees

Law360, London (August 12, 2020, 5:58 PM BST) -- A property developer who is suing the Royal Bank of Scotland over actions by its controversial restructuring unit has settled with law firm Bird & Bird LLP over outstanding legal fees related to the case. High Court Judge David Cook stayed Bird & Bird's proceedings against Oliver Morley after the parties agreed to an undisclosed settlement, according to an order dated Aug. 5. Bird & Bird brought its case against the property developer in June, alleging that he owed the law firm £119,000 ($154,000) in unpaid legal fees, as well as £12,000 worth of interest. The lawyers said in their particulars...

