Indian Investment Firm Takes $90M Loan Fight To UK

Law360, London (August 10, 2020, 5:12 PM BST) -- An Indian investment firm launched a London lawsuit to reclaim ownership of a subsidiary allegedly worth $137 million that was seized as security in a loan default fight, after losing a battle to litigate the dispute in India. ABT Investments (India) Private Ltd. claims to have been left shortchanged after its subsidiary Sakthi Global Auto Holdings Ltd. was undervalued as collateral following an alleged default on a $90 million loan agreement, according to an Aug. 5 particulars of claim. Singapore-based Aapico Investment Pte. Ltd. and Aapico Hitech Public Company Ltd. have "wrongly asserted" that together they now own Sakthi under a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS