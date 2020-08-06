Senate Clears Bill Banning TikTok From Gov't Devices

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate passed legislation banning the use of the TikTok video app on government devices Thursday, as lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Chinese technology firms allegedly tied to China's Communist Party. The upper chamber cleared by unanimous consent a bill authored by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., to prevent the app, which has millions of American users, from being installed on devices that could compromise sensitive U.S. government data. The action comes as the American private sector eyes a possible takeover of the app Hawley and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., an original co-sponsor, are targeting the owner of TikTok, the Beijing company...

