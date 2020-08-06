Exide's $179M Ch. 11 Sale Gets Smooth Approval In Del.

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt battery maker Exide Holdings Inc. coasted to approval of a $179 million sale of its American assets to affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC on Thursday when a Delaware judge assented to the consensual transaction. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Sunny Singh of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said the transaction will preserve the assets as a going concern and will save the jobs of more than 2,000 workers whose collective bargaining agreements will be assumed by the buyer under terms similar to the existing contracts. "We've been at work for months now, including prepetition, to get to this point and it...

