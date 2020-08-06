DACA Recipients Say Rule Change Is Expensive In New Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Two college students sued the Trump administration over a recent change in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that they say places a heavy financial burden on young people, according to a complaint filed in Virginia federal court Thursday. Daniel Perez Lazarte and Gerson Aguilar Delgadillo, DACA beneficiaries who entered the U.S. from Bolivia as toddlers, asked the court to block the administration's new rule, announced late in July, that shortened the validity of their paperwork from two years to one. DACA beneficiaries, who were brought to the U.S. as children and who now receive relief from deportation and other...

