OECD To Consider Exemptions For New Tax System In Report

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- An international consortium of tax officials negotiating a new global taxing system will consider whether to remove prescription drugs from the scope of taxation, as well as an expanded list of exemptions including fishing and agriculture, financial technology and shipping. The new wrinkles in a proposal from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development were included in a draft report outlining technical details for Pillar One, the first of a two-part plan for overhauling the international tax rules. The report, obtained by Law360, was distributed to members of the Inclusive Framework, an advisory group to the OECD comprising representatives from 137...

