Alternative Trading Platform OTC Link Hires New CCO

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Alternative trading system OTC Link has hired the former head of the Financial Information Forum, an industry group that aims to bridge the gaps between regulatory frameworks and the financial technology industry, as its new chief compliance officer. Christopher Bok told Law360 that as OTC Link's new CCO, he will use his blend of legal and highly technical regulatory experience gleaned as director of Financial Information Forum, or FIF, to focus on two major regulatory initiatives — so-called Reg SCI and the Consolidated Audit Trail, or CAT — as well as recent activity from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. "The electronic nature of today's marketplace...

