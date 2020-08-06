Key Issues For Buyers Of New Zealand Real Estate

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- New Zealand appears to have escaped the harshest consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Life in so-called Middle Earth is slowly returning to normal. Traditionally a favorite target for those seeking to escape troubles afflicting global centers, with this normality has come increased interest from overseas in New Zealand real estate. New Zealand tightly regulates overseas investment. The pandemic has led to further restrictions. This article explains those rules and the other important issues to navigate for those contemplating investing in New Zealand, beginning with what to know about the New Zealand system of land title. A System of Title by Registration...

