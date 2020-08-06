Hemp Cos. Challenge Texas' Smokable Product Sale Ban

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Four Texas hemp retailers and manufacturers are challenging the constitutionality of a new health department regulation banning the distribution and retail sale of hemp-derived smokable products by Lone Star State companies, arguing the ban tramples on businesses' economic liberties. Dallas-based Crown Distributing LLC and three other businesses argued in a Wednesday petition filed in Austin court that the Texas Department of State Health Services, which oversees the state's new hemp program, overstepped the Legislature's mandate to adopt rules prohibiting processing and manufacturing smokable hemp products when it added prohibitions on distribution and selling. The companies argued the DSHS regulation will drive...

