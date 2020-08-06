7th Circ. Says Chemist Can't Pin Firing On Caring For Grandpa

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a former Medline Industries chemist's suit alleging he was wrongfully fired in violation of federal anti-discrimination laws, finding that the worker didn't show his termination stemmed from caring for his sick grandfather. In its opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed the lower court's award of summary judgment to Medline Industries Inc. in Frank Pierri's Americans with Disabilities Act suit alleging he was discriminated against because of his association with his grandfather, who had liver cancer. According to the Seventh Circuit, the appeals court's precedent identified three situations in which a claim of associational discrimination...

