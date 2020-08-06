Sandy Hook Families Can't Get Into Remington Ch. 11 Yet

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- An Alabama bankruptcy judge Thursday rejected a request by families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for inclusion on the list of Remington Outdoor's top creditors, saying he doesn't have enough information on their claims. During a status conference by phone, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Clifton Jessup Jr. said the gunmaker had "plausible" reasons for leaving the families off its list of its 40 largest creditors and therefore out of the running for initial consideration to be a part of the case's still-unformed unsecured creditors committee. "There's no reason at this point for the court to intervene," he...

