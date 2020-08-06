Feds Charge Ex-Citgo Official In PDVSA Bribery Probe

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A former procurement officer and manager for Citgo took over $2.5 million in bribes to help contractors win business with state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA, federal prosecutors said Thursday. In a six-count indictment filed under seal in July and unsealed Thursday in Texas federal court, Jose Luis De Jongh Atencio, a former official of PDVSA's Houston-based subsidiary Citgo Petroleum Corp., was accused of laundering funds in a scheme allegedly perpetrated by corrupt insiders and officials who took bribes from PDVSA contractors. According to a statement from the government, De Jongh faces one count of conspiracy to launder money and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS