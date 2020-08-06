DOJ Seeks $70M In Properties Tied To Ukraine Bank Fraud

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government is trying to seize commercial real estate properties in Louisville, Kentucky, and Dallas valued at a combined $70 million, which it claims in suits filed Thursday were acquired using funds misappropriated from one of Ukraine's largest banks. In a pair of civil forfeiture complaints filed in Florida federal court, prosecutors claim that the properties — PNC Plaza in Louisville and a Dallas office park known as the former CompuCom Headquarters — were purchased using funds that can be traced to fraudulent loans obtained by the former owners of Ukraine-based PrivatBank. The complaints say the properties are subject to...

