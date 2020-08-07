Ex-Pa. Biofuel Exec Gets 7 Years After Fraud Conviction

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A disgraced former Pennsylvania biofuel executive was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Thursday after being convicted on charges that he used his company to bilk the government out of tens of millions of dollars' worth of industry subsidies. The sentence comes a little more than a year after a jury credited claims from federal prosecutors that David Dunham, 40, used overstated production figures and doctored invoices in order to falsely claim cash bonuses and tax credits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Internal Revenue Service designed to encourage the use of renewable fuels. "David Dunham is a...

