Harvard Prof Sues New York Magazine Over Unflattering Piece

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Harvard law professor who was the subject of a New York magazine story calling him "the most gullible man in Cambridge" has alleged the magazine's reporter deliberately twisted the facts to portray him as the victim of two extortionists and sexually harassed him during the process of reporting. In a breach of contract and sexual harassment suit filed Wednesday in New York federal court, Professor Bruce Hay, who teaches legal procedure including civil litigation and dispute resolution, alleges New York magazine exploited his story in order to spin it into a sensational yarn to drive traffic, and reporter Kera Bolonik...

