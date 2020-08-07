Schlumberger Loses Copyright Claim In Stolen Software Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A Canadian oilfield services company's hydraulics software isn't similar enough to drilling software developed by a Schlumberger unit to support a copyright infringement claim, a Texas federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Sim Lake granted summary judgment in favor of Q'Max Solutions Inc. against a copyright infringement claim lodged by Schlumberger unit M-I SWACO on Thursday. The court said the minor overlap between the two companies' source codes is not enough to render the programs substantially alike. The court noted that Sanjit Roy, the former M-I employee accused of providing Q'Max with confidential source code, didn't ask the court to...

