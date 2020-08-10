USD Law Dean Joins Perkins Coie's Emerging Cos. Group

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Looking forward to trading academia for private practice, the former dean of the University of San Diego School of Law has joined Perkins Coie's emerging companies and venture capital group as a partner in the firm's San Diego office. Stephen C. Ferruolo said he took the academic gig "out of nowhere" in 2011 after leading Goodwin Proctor LLP's San Diego office, but after spending the past eight years as dean and professor of law at USD, he was ready to get back to his private practice roots. "I never intended to leave private practice," Ferruolo told Law360 on Monday. "I always missed private...

