LA Metal Ingot Co. Accused Of Allowing Dangerous Runoff

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A metal ingot manufacturer has regularly polluted Los Angeles waterways for over half a decade and must be stopped, according to a resident who says her enjoyment of area rivers has been impaired. Alesha Davis told a California federal court on Thursday that California Metal-X has repeatedly allowed contaminated stormwater from its facility to run into the Los Angeles River and the broader Los Angeles River Watershed since at least 2014 in violation of the Clean Water Act and its state-issued general industrial stormwater permits. This pollution has compromised the watershed's recreational, educational, scientific, aesthetic and spiritual uses, Davis says. To...

