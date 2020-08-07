Law360's Pro Say: Please Stop Rockin' Down In Trump World

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Rock star Neil Young filed a lawsuit this week aiming to block President Donald Trump from using his music at campaign events — the first significant legal action taken by one of the many artists who have complained about Trump's choice of rally anthems. With the presidential election just months away, the issue is sure to heat up. But as host Bill Donahue explains on this week's episode of Pro Say, the legal grounds for music artists to act on such gripes are less clear-cut than one might think. This Week Ep. 162: Please Stop Rockin' Down In Trump World Your...

