Creditor OK'd To Restart $50M Loan Fight With Asset Manager

Law360, London (August 7, 2020, 5:21 PM BST) -- A judge ruled on Friday that a Russian financier's creditor could have more time to file evidence in its fight against a $50 million lawsuit over an unpaid loan, saying its decision to fund the litigation outweighed months of "disengagement" with the case. Judge Richard Jacobs granted an application to the High Court by Crownmark Ltd. to push back the deadline for filing disclosure documents in aid of its defense and counterclaim against Athena Capital Fund, a Luxembourg-based asset manager. The decision varies an "unless order" handed down by the court in May that gave Crownmark two weeks to submit evidence or...

